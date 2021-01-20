- Advertisement -

Popular radio presenter Blakk Rasta has showered praises on his boss Nana Appiah Mensah of being the first person to ever get him a brand new car.

The reggae musician who was speaking with George Quaye in an interview made this disclosure after he was asked about the car he received from Zylofon after signing.

George Quaye wanted to find out why his car wasn’t seized or taken as one of the NAM 1’s properties.

He explained that his 4X4 Pajaro who bought and registered in his own name and he only got to know about it during the time of the seizure.

According to him, he has been driving him rickety since joining Zylofon FM even though he was promised a car but NAM 1 saw him one day which also happened to be the first time and promised getting him a car soon.

Days later he was asked why car he wanted and he said 4×4 after that his passport photo was taken and he was asked to sign some document which he duly signed without checking or reading the content.

He was later invited to the forecourt where the car was presented to him adding that Bulldog was even the one who posted Zylofon FM sticker on it so all these while he thought the car was for the company.

He added that, the car he received from NAM 1 is the first ever brand new car he has drove in because all the cars he drove where all gotten from circle and Abbosey Okai.