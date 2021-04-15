- Advertisement -

Nana Appiah Mensah – NAM1, the CEO of defunct Gold Dealership Company, Menzgold unhappy about recent attacks on him has fired back at critics who are calling for his arrest.

Following the conviction of Rosemond Brown’s by the court, some celebrities in one voice with netizens have started comparing the NAM1’s case and Poloo’s, describing his as one that requires imprisonment but is still free.

Hence have launched a crusade against the boss of the embattled gold firm, calling on the authorities for his arrest.

Former Media General’s presenter, Bridget Otoo has said that if anyone must be convicted, it should be NAM1 and not Rosemond Brown whose action has not affected anyone.

READ ALSO: Bridget Otoo, A-Plus & Vanessa Gyan angry over Akuapem Poloo’s conviction

Not only her, but a decent amount of social media users have also waded in the conversation similarly demanding the swift apprehension of the businessman.

However, NAM1 in response to this reveals that the Appeals Court and Supreme Court couldn’t find him guilty even court in a foreign land set him free, a clear message that the campaign against him is useless.

He has therefore warned critics to ‘stop misleading the public’ because even on a foreign land he was acquitted and discharged.

Read below NAM1’s tweet;

Stop Misleading the public. Even on a foreign land i was acquitted and discharged, a decision that was affirmed by the Appeals Court and the Supreme Court. FYI: my granny wasn’t the presiding judge. Back home, I pleaded NOT GUILTY and I’m having my day in Court.