type here...
GhPageNewsNAM 1 Hot As Court Issues His Arrest - Details
News

NAM 1 Hot As Court Issues His Arrest – Details

By Armani Brooklyn
NAM 1
- Advertisement -

After Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM 1, and two others failed to appear in court to answer to allegations that have been levelled against them.

The Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

Nana Appiah Mensah, the defunct Menzgold’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Kwamigah, nicknamed Gabby, and Eric Amponsah Bediako, alias Cana, have all been charged with conspiring to defraud by false pretence.

It has also been reported that the court ordered the accused persons to be arrested today.

This followed after Nana Appiah Mensah and his cohorts refused to respond to the court’s criminal summons for them to serve and honour their invite.

Nana Appiah Mensah and his accomplices’ arrest is influenced by the infamous Menzgold fraud that ripped many citizens off their hard-earned money.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, November 4, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
1.6mph
75 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News