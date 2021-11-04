NAM 1 Hot As Court Issues His Arrest – Details

- Advertisement -

After Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM 1, and two others failed to appear in court to answer to allegations that have been levelled against them.

The Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for their arrest.

Nana Appiah Mensah, the defunct Menzgold’s Chief Executive Officer, Gabriel Kwamigah, nicknamed Gabby, and Eric Amponsah Bediako, alias Cana, have all been charged with conspiring to defraud by false pretence.

It has also been reported that the court ordered the accused persons to be arrested today.

This followed after Nana Appiah Mensah and his cohorts refused to respond to the court’s criminal summons for them to serve and honour their invite.

Nana Appiah Mensah and his accomplices’ arrest is influenced by the infamous Menzgold fraud that ripped many citizens off their hard-earned money.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.