The Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM 1, has responded to a court warrant ordering his arrest, and two others, for failing to appear before the Adentan Circuit Court over an alleged fraud charge.

Nana Appiah Mensah, together with Gabriel Kwamigah, aka Gabby, and Eric Amponsah Bediako, aka Cana, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.

The accused persons were expected to appear before the court Thursday, November 4, after the judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, had on Tuesday, November 2, given him and the others two days to show up in court.

The court issued the warrant following the failure of the accused persons to appear in court.

In a statement Friday, November 5, NAM 1 explained said there’s fraught in the process in which the verdict was given in the case where he’s only a third party in a purchase and acquisition agreement between the two other persons.

According to NAM 1, he was only involved as a third person to resolve an issue the plaintiff and defendant had in the process of purchasing the said vehicle and not that he purchased it hence he is going to ask his lawyers to appeal the case on his behalf to have justice.

Since Nam 1 has claimed he has nothing to do with purchasing any vehicle or anything relating to that, we hope justice is served after his appeal even though we think the judge had concrete evidence to have come to such a verdit.

Below is the full statement