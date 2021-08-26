NAM 1 schools Nana Romeo on Obibini’s alleged fake car number plate

type here...
By Qwame Benedict
The embattled CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media Nana Appiah Mensah has reacted to a post from Accra FM host Nana Romeo suggesting that a car number plate used by Obibini was fake.

According to the radio presenter, it was illegal by the laws of the country to use a fake number plate or car registration plate.

Sharing a photo of the car and the registration plate he captioned: “@obibiniboafo are you aware it’s unlawful to use a fake car registration number???”

Few hours after his post NAM 1 responded to the post questioning Nana Romeo if he is also aware that props are lawful when it comes to creative content productions.

He further went ahead to explain that all broadcast journalists, especially those with entertainment speciality are aware of this so how come he(Nana Romeo) doesn’t know.

He responded: “@nanaromeowelewele All broadcast journalists, especially those with entertainment speciality are “aware”, that props are lawful in respect of creative contents productions. Are you not “aware”??? @obibiniboafo @skinny_willis @zylofonmusic_ @ghkwaku @sammybaahflex.”

Source:Ghpage

