Anonymous Instagram blogger Cutie Juls has dropped a revelation involving Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, Michy, Bulldog and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Michy a few days ago was hit by the alleged cousin of Shatta Wale identified as Magluv to come out and speak the truth on why she left the house of the musician.

We thought the issue was just one of those things but the Instagram blogger has given a sneak peek at what Magluv is planning to let the world know in the coming days.

According to the blogger, former manager of Shatta Wale Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog allegedly caught NAM 1 bonking Michy in his office and took pictures of the act.

The blogger continued that NAM 1 fearing for what might happen should the picture find its way onto social media decided to sign Shatta Wale onto his Zylofon Music label with huge money to keep the issue a secret.

The source went on to say that unknown to NAM 1, Shatta Wale, Bulldog and Michy actually planned the whole thing together.

The blogger posted: “On that faithful day, Bull Dog supposedly caught Michy and Nam1 in a compromising [not having sex situation in Nam1’s office. He brought out his phone & snapped them without Nam1 being aware. Well fast forward, Shatta contacted Nam1 Bull Dog had informed him about Michy and & hNam1 seen in a very “compromising position” & that he has proof.”

See screenshot below: