Nam1 asks Ghanaians not to compare him to Nana Agradaa

Nana Appiah Mensah, Nam1 has asked Ghanaians not to compare him to Nana Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Tupac.

The CEO of Menzgold thinks comparing him to Nana Agradaa is like comparing a roasted corn in the village to a fried chicken abroad.

Speaking in a video sighted by Gh Page, Nam1 said that Ghanaians should not give credence to the comparison between him and Nana Agradaa.

According to Nam1, he has a case to defend, and he is trying his best possible to do that, hence, Ghanaians should let his name rest.

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa is to appear before the Accra High Court on July 30 for a fresh case leveled against her.