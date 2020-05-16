type here...
Source:GHPAGE
NAM1 emerges from his hideout on his birthday-Video drops

By RASHAD
Nana Appiah Mensah, the embattled CEO of the gold deposited company, Menzgold after months of being absent from all forms of social media presence has finally surfaced online.

Today is his birthday and NAM1 is using the day to make his presence known and felt by all Ghanaians.

SEE ALSO: NAM1 leases out his Menzgold head office to raise funds to pay customers

He shared a video relaxing in one of his plush offices. This office, in particular, is designed with gold and looks very expensive.

Sharing the video, NAM1 wrote:

Amazing Grace??. Praise be to the almighty God; the brightest light??of all. Behold! the torus ??????REBIRTH. Earth, Water, Air, Fire, Flesh, and Blood are you ready?. I am NAM THE TORUS.#Ra??#kingofthegods?#TheRainmaker#Knowledge& Luminate#theCreator#SourceEnergy#TheTorus?#Life& Death#Heaven& Hades#KingdomMission. #GhanaShallProsper??

SEE ALSO: Edem blames NAM1 for his inability to release music videos

Watch the video below

Nana Appiah Mensah is currently in court facing charges of defrauding by false pretense and other related charges.

SEE ALSO: We have suspended payment schedule because NAM1 is traumatized-Menzgold PRO

He is also being charged with operating illegally as per the laws of the Securities and Exchanges Commission

