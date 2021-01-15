NAM1’s brother KOD clears his name over alleged property fraud case in new video

- Advertisement -

News broke a day ago that Stanley Mensah Kodia nicknamed KOD had been arrested for property fraud.

Reports had it that the Ghanaian born British soldier allegedly sold about 20 plots of land to a businessman and later demarcated and sold parts of the land to other parties- which led to his arrest.

The man tagged the unofficial spokesperson of NAM1 has been trending on social media with many questioning the truth in the stories of his arrest.

Nonetheless, Ghpage has made contact with Stanley’s elder brother privy to every information regarding the purported property fraud case.

Speaking to Ghpage’s Rashad, Stanley’s brother revealed that the case is between KOD and a close friend named NAT1.

KOD’s brother mentioned that unlike reports running around, NAT1 never bought the plots of land in question but falsely accused his brother of unlawfully selling them.

He explained that KOD and NAT1 used to be the closest of friends and had decided to collaborate on an estate project.

The British soldier contacted his dad; a traditional ruler in a Ga community, and secured them 16 plots of land in the Oyarifa area in Greater Accra.

Stanley’s brother added that although NAT1 walled the property after it was released to them, he never officially made any kind of payment for the plots of land.

Apparently, NAT1 got disinterested in continuing with the project because KOD moved to the UK delaying the project and giving room for people to encroach the land.

According to the soldier’s brother, NAT1 for reasons best known to him reported the case to the property fraud unit of the Criminal Investigations Department of Police and Stanley had to report to the station to write his statement.

It turns out that Stanley and NAT1 have had a strained relationship because the latter married Stanley’s girlfriend while he was away in the UK.

The mix-up that resulted, is what may have led to NAT1 taking such action against the man he used to consider a brother.

KOD’s dad was invited to the Criminal Investigations Department and asked to settle the issue between the two gentlemen.