NAM1 furious over post which claims “he stands with Hushpuppi”

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 has furiously reacted to the recent ‘I stand with Hushpuppi’ post declaring that it is fake and that the public should disregard such post.

A recent post on Facebook in an unverified account named Nana Appiah Mensah with, “I stand with Hushpuppi” became viral a few days ago.

The Menzegold and Zylofon Media owner described that he did not post anything related to ‘Hushpuppi’ following the arrest of the Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abass also known as Hushpuppi.

The post again mentioned that NAM1 stated that he can relate to Hushpuppi’s journey therefore joining the crusade that the Nigerian young fellow should be released.

Nana Appiah Mensah upon seeing those publications seems enraged and has come out to disassociate himself from the false post.

NAM1 also cautioned bloggers and critics, emphatically, Peacefmonline to verify posts before employing them for articles.

“This is malicious and draconian. An infraction to the ethics of journalism. Respectfully, Kindly HALT and DESIST. @peacefmonline” Nana Appiah Mensah stated.