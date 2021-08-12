type here...
Nam1 reacts to Obibini's beef with Amerado; hints at a concert
Nam1 reacts to Obibini's beef with Amerado; hints at a concert

By Kweku Derrick
amerado nam1 obibini
The CEO of Zylofon Media and Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah – popularly known as Nam1 – has waded into the ongoing feud between rappers Obibini and Amerado.

Obibini, who is signed to the Zylofon Music record label, has been involved in a lyrical war with the Kumerican rapper who boldly dared him on live TV a few days ago.

Taking on the challenge, he has released two diss tracks to respond to Amerado while the latter has released only one to that effect.

Reacting to the current feud between his label signed artiste and Amerado, Nam1 took to Twitter to add more fuel to the fire by throwing his weight behind his “son”.

The embattled businessman even went further to hint at organising a concert to settle the score on who is the best rapper among the two.

He tweeted: “Heard my son is busy pit patting, punning & peeing on a peasant’s poodle carcass in a puddle. Hold it @obibiniboafo. M7 are you ready for a big concert? Get the #YardieRemix loud and on replay. Bless up @amerado_burner @obibiniboafo

See the post below:

But as we all know, investors of his defunct gold dealership company Menzgold will come for his head if Nam1 dares to put together a show for entertainment purposes.

