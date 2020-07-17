- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian actress and radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has once again attacked Zylofon Media CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 for outsmarting Ghanaians and rebranding his gold dealership from Menzgold to Metallic Refinery.

“Who’s company is this?…Ghana shall prosper again. You’ve gone to rebrand Menzgold to come and steal from us again?” Afia stated.

The loudmouthed and comedienne who has had a long-standing grudge with the NAM1 spotted the company and disclosed it on her Facebook page.

After seeing the ‘Metallic Refinery”, Afia claimed the new company is another type of Menzgold owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, stating that NAM1 is being very smart by switching from gold dealership to metals in general.

According to Afia, she would never sleep until this new company collapses just like Menzgold did.

