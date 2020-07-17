type here...
GhPage Entertainment NAM1 rebrands Menzgold to Metallic Refinery-Afia Schwarzenegger
Entertainment

NAM1 rebrands Menzgold to Metallic Refinery-Afia Schwarzenegger

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
NAM1-rebrands-Menzgold-to-Metallic-Refinery-Afia-Schwarzenegger
NAM1 rebrands Menzgold to Metallic Refinery-Afia Schwarzenegger
- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian actress and radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has once again attacked Zylofon Media CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 for outsmarting Ghanaians and rebranding his gold dealership from Menzgold to Metallic Refinery.

“Who’s company is this?…Ghana shall prosper again. You’ve gone to rebrand Menzgold to come and steal from us again?” Afia stated.

The loudmouthed and comedienne who has had a long-standing grudge with the NAM1 spotted the company and disclosed it on her Facebook page.

After seeing the ‘Metallic Refinery”, Afia claimed the new company is another type of Menzgold owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, stating that NAM1 is being very smart by switching from gold dealership to metals in general.

According to Afia, she would never sleep until this new company collapses just like Menzgold did.

Watch video below:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, July 17, 2020
Accra
few clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
3.9mph
20 %
Fri
76 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
78 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News