Nana Appiah Mensah has finally stepped out of his hiding to sign a new artist to his record label, Zylofon Music.

The new artist signed unto Zylofon Music is called Tisha and she appears to be the new sensation in town.

Celebrities such as Stonebwoy who is a former member of Zylofon Media, Kumi Guitar, Sefa, etc were present to witness the signing.

Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold and Zylofon Media stormed the venue in the company of more than 20 macho men who were protecting him.

It’s unclear why he came with such massive muscle but it most likely has something to do with the fact that the businessman still owes Ghanaians millions of dollars.

Watch the video below

Is this the come back of Zylofon Media? Time will tell