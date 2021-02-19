NAM1 would have taken the film industry to the next level if government didn’t shut him down- Jackson K Bentum

Jackson K Bentum believes that NAM1’s Zylofon Media initiative was the future of the Creative Arts industry up until its collapse.

Speaking to Rashad of Ghpage TV, the seasoned movie producer spoke extensively on issues surrounding the decline of the Kumawood movie industry.

As one of the pioneers of the industry, Mr Bentum explained that Kumawood’s major problem is with the distribution of movies.

According to him, producers and directors have had extended conversations about how to get their movies to customers.

He stated that the once profitable CD sales have faded off and producers should go with the current times by using avenues including movie apps such as Netflix and movie premiering to sell movies.

However, he added that NAM1’s Zylofon Media was the blueprint for taking the Creative Arts industry to the next level.

Jackson Bentum expressed that while the Entertainment industry is one of the most lucrative around the world, it needs investors to thrive.

The director stated categorically that NAM1’s investment into providing standard production equipment and moving into a more streamlined technology-based industry was the way to go.

He commended NAM1’s initiative stating that while the government was oblivious of what goes on in the industry, it shut down the only man trying to improve it.

Meanwhile, Jackson K Bentum admitted that the government had provided some incentives to stakeholders in the movie industry, but stated that it was not even enough to shoot a movie.