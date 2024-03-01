- Advertisement -

Former Housemaid for Kuami Eugene has dared the musician to come out and mention one thing he has done for her since she started working with him.

Mary as she is known in a self-recorded video clapped back at her former boss for referring to her as an ungrateful person during one of his interviews.

According to Kuami Eugene in the said interview, he holds no grudge against Mary but he wants the whole world to know he is done with her and wouldn’t want to have anything to do with her any longer.

He added that he came to that conclusion because she had proved to him that she was an ungrateful person following everything he did for her when she was working for him.

But following that interview, Mary has now responded to her former boss daring him to mention one thing he has done for her to now refer to her as an ungrateful person.

She claimed that Kuami Eugene never did anything for her but rather made her poor during her days with him.

In the video, Mary was heard saying she was waiting for the Monica singer to come out and state just one thing he had done for her.

Watch the video below: