Name the people who were seeking your downfall – FIPAG PRO to Agya Koo

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of ABRO and Agya Koo
Mawule Ekpe Peter, known as ABRO, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG), has challenged Agya Koo to name the producers that convened to plot his downfall.

It is no more new that Alexander Adu popularly known as Agya Koo has claimed that some film producers in the Kumawood sector teamed up to plot his downfall.

The veteran actor should we say has been out of business for some time now but looks like the story is about to change as the film producers have made it clear that they are ready to start working with him again.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Angel Fm, ABRO revealed that no such meeting was held by any film or movie producer to sideline Agya Koo as he has claimed.

“Ike, Kumawood Movie Industry and Producers still need Agya Koo back to the industry so I will be very happy if Agya Koo will be bold enough to name the producers who plotted against him”

“We need to draw the line and address this issue so Agya Koo should help the executives of FIPAG and name the producers who plotted against him. It will help us address the issue between him (Agya Koo) and the producers so we can work together as a team and revive the industry”, he said

    Source:Ghpage

