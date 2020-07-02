I named my child ‘Manpi’ because I didn’t cum during the intercourse that produced her – Wanlov

- Advertisement -

Wanlov the Kubolor has in an interview on the Afro Joint Show on Kingdom 101.9 Fm disclosed that he named his first child Manpi because he didn’t cum during the intercourse that produced her.

READ ALSO: Akuapem Poloo has refused to honour our invitation – CID

On the show with seasoned host Fiifi Pratt, the musician of the famous FOKN Boys band, explained that he accepted to father a kid that was not his because he didn’t cum during his intercourse with the mother.

According to him, his daughter named Akosua Manpi’s mum showed up the next morning after they made love to break the news of her pregnancy to him.

The eccentric artiste added that he has 7 biological kids by 5 women. Also, he added that he is father to two more kids by two of his baby mama’s who already had children with other men when he met them.

READ ALSO: There’s nothing beautiful in this world than a naked woman – Okyeame Kwame

The musician, known for his aberrant behavior with bandmate Mensa, is arguably one of the few artistes championing the Ghanaian Traditional Folk music genre.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

They have to an extent succeeded in taking our beautiful Traditional folk music to the world touring in Europe on a couple of occasions.