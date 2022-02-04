Names & all you need to know about the beautiful ladies Shatta Wale has chopped and dated so far

- Advertisement -

Arguably, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popular as Shatta Wale (1DON), is the most controversial musician in Ghana. He likes to be the headline even when there’s nothing about him to talk about.

Shatta Wale, aside from him picking on other artists to garner attention on social media for a while, has been on trend over his relationships.

Yes, the women he chooses to date and bonk have become public. The dancehall musician takes pride in changing women at will.

His taste for big A$$ is incomparable as he keeps banging ladies with such endowments on rotation like the earth spinning on its axis.

This article focuses on listing all the ladies the self-acclaimed Dancehall King has so far dated and reportedly chopped that are public.

Shatta Wale and Michy;

Shatta Michy and Wale dated for 8 years. This led to the childbearing of their son Majesty.

Their relationship hit the rock recently, with Michy stating that her years with was a waste of time. They parted ways in 2019.

The pair have made headlines during and when their romance ended. Michy claimed physical and emotional abuse from Shatta Wale were the reasons for quitting.

Michy is Shatta Wale’s second baby mama and she is the most popular among all the ladies Shatta Wale has dated.

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo;

Shatta Wale and Efia Odo for the past years are said to be having an affair. Their supposed romantic fling made headlines for many years.

Discourse sparked on social media when several videos and photos of the two in bed made their way online. It came out that Shatta made his way through the pants of the actress and socialite.

But, Efia Odo in an interview on Peace FM stated that she has never been intimate with the dancehall artiste as widely presumed.

Addressing the rumours, Efia said the only relationship that has ever existed between herself and Shatta Wale is just a mere friendship.

Shatta Wale and Magdalene Love (MagLuv);

Magdalene Love is an old-time friend of Shatta Wale. He has been in Shatta Wale’s life as far back as anyone can remember.

She owns a chain of boutiques across the capital city of Ghana, Accra. She also happens to be the CEO of Reign Clothing.

MagLuv is a leading member of the Shatta Movement Family. She is a mother of one son, Jayden whose daddy is unknown to the public.

MagLuv has also been rumoured to be Shatta Wale’s lover. She was accused as the reason for Shatta Wale’s break up with his baby mama Michy.

MagLuv in an interview to react to allegations levelled against her she had never slept with Shatta Wale until they started dating officially.

She revealed that she only started dating Shatta Wale a few months ago and they were never cousins as it has been reported.

Shatta Wale and Choqolate GH;

Some time ago, Shatta Wale and Choqolate GH ( a with the big a$$ model and socialite) were rumoured to have a flirty affair.

Shatta Wale and Choqolate GH were captured spending quality time together in a car as they played love songs.

Netizens concluded when the video went viral that Shatta Wale and Choqolate GH are lovers.

Watch that video below;

Shatta Wale and Elfreda;

Shatta Wale has announced to the world that he is in a relationship with a new lady who has been identified as Elfreda.

Elfreda is the lady Shatta Wale is currently dating as photos and videos of them have taken over the internet.

In these all-loved-up videos that have gone viral on the internet, it’s evident that Shatta Wale deeply loves his new fiancee and will hopefully settle down with her officially.

Let’s hope this one last like the ‘Happily Ever After’ own.

Shatta Wale and Eden Akosua Dufie Kyei;

Eden is Shatta Wale’s first baby mama. They have a daughter called Cherissa.

Shatta Wale months ago shared a picture of his first baby mama and mother of Cherissa on Instagram.

Eden Akosua Dufia was reportedly in a relationship with the then Bandana and had a child with him before Michy came into the picture.