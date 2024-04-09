Nana Aba allegedly set Henry Fitz and Sandra Ankobeah up after sleeping with Serwaa Amihere (Screenshots)

- Advertisement -

Unforgiving Henry Fitz has decided to go after the revered reputation of Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobeah and his known ex-lover Serwaa Amihere.

As wildly alleged by Henry Fitz, Nana Aba Anamoah who has been nicknamed ‘Headmistress’ tried setting him up with Sandra Ankobeah.

In an explosive writeup from the camp of Henry Fitz that has blown up on social media, the businessman alleged he didn’t even have an orgasm when he had intercourse with Serwaa and the TV presnter begged her not to tell Nana Aba about their affair.

Infuriated Henry also warned Nana Aba to stay away from him, his family or his pet else he will screw her up.

As asserted by Henry who has now decided to go into the gutter to redeem his reputation by all means, Nana Aba is a pimp who goes around linking up her beautiful friends with the rich in exchange for money.

Hinting at doing more damage to the already destroyed respect and honour for Nana Aba, Henry emphatically stated that the award-winning broadcaster deserves whatever ill thoughts he has schemed against her and yet to execute them.

Take a look at the screenshots below to learn more…

Meanwhile, yesterday, the alleged ex-boyfriend of Serwaa Amihere, Henry Fitz was hit with a lawsuit by the state.

Henry Amponsah aka Henry Fitz together with two others have been charged by the state for sharing his bedroom tape with Serwaa Amihere on social media.

Last week, a bedroom video of Serwaa Amihere and Henry surfaced on social media and this became the talk of the town.