Finally Nana Aba Anamoah, the godmother of GhOne TV’s celebrity Presenter Serwaa Amihere has reacted to her sex saga.

Gawking closely the social media backlash on her protege following the news has got her(Nana Aba) to react in an uncouth manner.

Nana Aba Anamoah who was obviously peeved lambasted critics still progagating falsehoods against Serwaa Amihere using some unprintable words.

In an InstaLive Video, Nana Aba had just few words for detractors of Serwaa Amihere, she said “they have better things to do with their time” and therefore wouldn’t respond to the allegations.

Watch the Video below;