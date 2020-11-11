Award-winning television personality Nana Aba Anamoah has once again won the praise from social media users after she turned the dream of a street hawker into reality.

It would be remembered that Nana Aba Anamoah some few months ago shared a video of her encounter with some two street hawker in traffic.

In the video, one of the guys told her that he has dreamed of becoming a journalist just like Nana Aba Anamoah but because there wasn’t enough money at home he had to drop out of school.

Nana Aba invited them to her office at GhOne before finally inviting them over to her house for some food and drinks.

Nana Aba Anamoah promised to help the one who stated that he had dreams of becoming a journalist and true to her words she has done exactly that by making him a presenter.

In a video sighted, the guy as promised by Nana Aba Anamoah got enrolled in a media school for some short course and after completion, he has been offered a spot on Agoo TV to host his own television show.

Watch the video of his advert:

Thanks to Nana Aba from moving this street hawker from grass to grace just after one encounter at the traffic.