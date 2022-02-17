type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah charges the Christian Council of Ghana to push for the State to tax churches

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah has asked the Christian Council of Ghana to push for the taxation of the churches.

The campaign for the churches to be taxed has long been a topic every once in a while. Agenda pushers believe some of the pastors are making money from the church hence should be taxed.

Sharing a similar view, Nana Aba Anamoah has charged the Christian Council of Ghana, an umbrella group that unites 31 churches and denominations in Ghana to drive for the State to tax the Churches.

According to the GHOne TV General Manager should the Council call for the churches to be taxed, it will put them in a position where Ghanaians will accept that they care about the development of Ghana.

    Source:GHPAGE

