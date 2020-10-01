type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah drops her first reaction after Osebo's apology
Nana Aba Anamoah drops her first reaction after Osebo’s apology

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Aba Anamoah drops her first reaction after Osebo's apology
Nana Aba Anamoah - Osebo and Son
The General manager of GhOne Television Nana Aba Anamoah has dropped her first reaction after her baby daddy Osebo aka Zara Man apologized to her and their son.

According to Osebo, life is too short to keep grudges against each other and its high time they (Nana Aba and Son) forgive him since on one knows tomorrow.

Sharing a photo of Nana Aba and their son, he captioned it; “Beautiful Mum and handsome son, ???????? may the almighty God bless and protect you guys as always in his mighty name ?????. Life is too short , let’s love and for give one another ?.nobody knows tomorrow ??.”

Few hours after his post, Nana Aba Anamoah reacted to his post by sharing another post indicating that money is the ultimate pain killer for ladies.

He post reads: “The best exercise for women is counting money ,it relieves them of joint pain, headache and normalizes their blood pressure.”

See screenshot below:

Well, we know Nana Aba single-handly took care of their son who is now schooling outside.

We all know the pressure associated in taking care of kids in the country but staying Ghana and their son abroad comes with a extra cost.

So we believe Nana Aba is indirectly asking Osebo not to just talk about forgiveness but rather he should bring money to take care of their son who is now grown.

