Nana Aba Anamoah allegedly evicted by her east Legon landlady & now pimping Serwaa Amihere to raise funds

It has been alleged that Ghone TV presenter Nana Aba Anamoah’s things were thrown out by her landlady at east legon in Accra.

According to celebrity blogger Cutie julls the renowned broadcaster failed to meet her rent payment deadline which led to her landlady throwing her things out.

Cutie Julls reported that it was however surprising why the TV station she works with Ghone TV did not come to her aid to the extent of getting her things to be thrown out.

The instagram celebrity blogger further alleged that due to the circumstance Nana Ama Anamoah found herself, she pimped her Junior colleague at Ghone TV to a rich man in her bid to raise money and find a place.

According to Cutie julls, Nana Aba Anamoah ensured Serwaa Amihere dumped her ex lover King Promise and pimped her to one Duffour Junior.

Read below a post sighted from the blogger.

I am just wondering why GH One didn’t cover when Nana Aba’s East Legon Land lady threw her things out?

How can Nana Aba say she is the most qualified role model for young girls and refused to pay rent from an accomodation she rented from her age mate?

Boi! Opana now resides at Ghana, first floor. No wonder she made Serwaa Amihere dump King Promise and has now pimped her to Kwabena Duffour Junior or practically knacks other ladies even when Serwaa is around.. Boi all because Nana Aba needs somewhere to stay and she hasn’t got money for rent. Boiy3.. So Serwa’s kpekus is now rent money for godmother.. Ayoo.