Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has accused traders in Ghana of partially contributing to the growing hardship in the country.

The General Manager of GHOne TV believes in as much as prices of commodities are on the rise, traders are also exploiting the current economic crisis to overprice their items.

Taking to Twitter, Nana Aba decried how these traders are charging unjustifiably high prices for goods making it difficult for shoppers to spend on a budget.

“Some traders are taking advantage of the current system to charge exorbitant prices for goods,” she wrote

Some traders are taking advantage of the current system to charge exorbitant prices for goods. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) October 20, 2022

Nana Aba’s observation comes on the back of the World Bank’s report which ranks Ghana as the country with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022.

According to the Bretton Wood institution’s October 2022 Africa Pulse Report, food prices have since January 1, 2022, gone up by 22%.

It’s worth noting that prices of goods and services have risen sharply due to the depreciation of the Ghana cedi against the dollar contributing to the dire economic situation in the country.

The cedi sells at GH¢14 to the US dollar at the forex bureaus or the retail market.