Celebrated broadcaster and the General Manager for GhOne Television Nana Aba Anamoah has made a wild claim on social media which has gotten people worried.

As the government is trying its possible best to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is claiming lives in the country, some health personnels in the country are always working against it.

According to the reknowed broadcaster, some health personnels who have been charged to conduct COVID-19 tests are changing the results of people who have tested positive.

Nana Aba Anamoah alleged that, these people charge GHC 500 in other to change positive test results to negative.

She revealed this when a social media user complained about the amount the government is charging to conduct the test on an individuals.

The user posted: “If we are really serious about COVID-19 and the fight against it, there is no way testing should be 300 cedis and above if you want to know your status quickly.”

Nana Aba responded: “Sister, some of our people are charging 500 cedis to change a positive result to negative”

She went on to say that speaking with some doctor friends, they all laughed it off when she told them the government and those in charge insisted that the COVID-19 didn’t spread during the campaign period ahead of the 2020 elections.

