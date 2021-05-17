Nana Aba Anamoah exposes Serwaa Amihere on how she suffered broken heart

- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has dropped a bombshell by disclosing how her prodigy Serwaa Amihere suffered a broken heart some years ago.

The broadcaster made the revelation in reaction to a tweet Serwaa Ahimere made in an attempt to mock her fellow ladies who didn’t attend church last Sunday because they were probably busy cooking in their boyfriend’s house.

“Did you go to church today or you’re in someone’s house wearing oversized shirt and cooking rubbish?,” Serwaa wrote on Twitter on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Nana Aba in a quick response exposed Serwaa by indicating that she equally performed similar chores for her boyfriend consistently for a year until she was rewarded with a broken heart.

She subsequently asked her to stop making others feel bad about their relationship.