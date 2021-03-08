Nana Aba Anamoah falls prey to scammer who made her raise $9,000 for a surgery with a fake medical report

- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah has detailed the story of how she was deceived with a fake medical report and ended up raising funds for an imaginary surgery.

The General Manager at GHOne explained how scammers lured her into raising as much as $9000 in support of a patient supposed to undergo surgery.

According to her, $9000 was how much she could get out of the 13,000 which was required for the surgery.

Apparently, Nana fell for it until the hospital where the said surgery was supposed to have taken place revealed that they had no records of any such patient.

In a thread of tweets on her page, Nana mentioned how disappointed she was at the swindlers for taking advantage of her generosity.

SEE TWEETS BELOW:

serwaa amihere nana aba

