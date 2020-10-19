General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah has defined riches just by the display of her beautiful and gigantic living room on social media for the first time.

The ace broadcast journalist in a video sighted online gave fans, followers and admirers the privilege of having a glance of her million-dollar mansion giving a rare view of the hall.

In a brief description, the hall can be likened to that of a queen’s. Judging from the interior decorations of the living room you could say that Nana Aba settles for nothing less but class.

As seen in the video, the well-dressed mother of one looking happy cat walk round the hall to give everyone the pleasure of the eye to see all the angles of the living room(hall).

To many, the display of the hall is her own nice way of shutting up other media characters like her who keep making noise on social media with their wealth. Probably, she’s telling them to bow before her, their Queen.

Captioning the video she wrote; “Do I walk like a duck? This is my son’s proof that I do ??????”

