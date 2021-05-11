Nana Aba Anamoah helps unemployed graduate who washes cars secure a job

- Advertisement -

Celebrated television personality Nana Aba Anamoah, through her classical benevolence, has come to the aid of another university graduate who, until now, has been unemployed for at least four years.

Antwi Boasiako is an alumnus of the University of Ghana, having completed his studies in Political Science with a Second Class Upper degree in 2017.

Out of frustration, the 28-year-old set out to look for a job and ended up as a washing bay attendant after all efforts to secure a stable job after his National Service proved futile.

In the early hours of Monday, May 10, 2021, Nana Aba shared a video of herself with Antwi at the washing bay where she had gone to get her Range Rover cleaned up.

In her quest to get him out of the washing bay, the General Manager of GhOne TV implored her fans and followers to help the university graduate with new job opportunities.

“I’m looking for a job for ANTWI BOASIAKO. He has a 2nd Class Upper from the University of Ghana. Let’s get him out of the washing bay. God bless you,” Nana Aba captioned the post.

Nana Aba Anamoah helps unemployed graduate secure a job less than 24 after meeting him pic.twitter.com/iwA5nVaXDE — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) May 11, 2021

Less than 24 hours after her post, she has been bombarded with dozens of job offers and scholarships.

This goes to affirm the popular assertions that a successful job search in Ghana goes hand in hand with good connections and not only the certificate one holds.

“I’m overwhelmed with job offers and scholarships for Antwi Boasiako. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” she wrote on Twitter.