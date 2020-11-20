- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah was up to some humanitarian duty as she stopped her vehicle in the middle of the streets to help a jobless university graduate to find a job.

In a new video shared on her Instagram, the renowned media personality was involved in a conversation with a street hawker and ended up lobbying for a job for the young man.

In a conversation that almost sounded like a job interview, the gentleman born Desmond Agyei explained that he had graduated from the University of Education, Winneba with a Bachelor’s degree in Management.

According to the well-spoken young man, he financed his education by hawking on the streets.

He added that by selling toilet paper on the streets of Achimota he was able to see himself through school.

Desmond explained that after graduating in 2019 and completing his National Service with Duaso Hospital he had no choice but to go back selling tissue paper on the streets for lack of a job opportunity.

In response to what other work experience he’s had, Desmond mentioned that he had worked with the National Identification Authority as a Supervising Registration Officer and also with a company in the heavy-duty industry.

The TV host lobbied for a job for the young man who was seeking a job with the Ghana Education Service or any administrative job.

Captioning her post, ”Desmond is my new friend ??Let’s get Desmond off the streets. Kindly send a DM if you have or know of a vacancy anywhere. We rise by lifting others. God bless you”, Nana Aba asked for help to get Desmond off the streets.

Her benevolent display has been applauded by her followers who took to the comment section bigging her up.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s thoughtfulness is exemplary and is indeed commendable.