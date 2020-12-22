type here...
Entertainment

You are a foolish boy – Nana Aba Anamoah insults DKB after he made a joke about her

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Aba Anamoah has gone berserk insulting comedian DKB following a joke he made about her forehead.

DKB in a video shared on Instagram reacted to Medikal’s appreciation gift to his AMG boss Cris Waddle who he accredits all his riches to.

Recently, Medikal after his trip from the US gave Criss Waddle a brand new iPhone 12 and Ghc5000 to buy airtime.

According to Derick Kobina Bonney, Criss Waddle doesn’t need these pieces of stuff because he is already rich.

Rather what he (Waddle) needs blood tonic(s) to make him gain weight or even better needs Wormplex 400 to kill all the worms in his stomach.

Jokingly, DKB in the said video equated one worm in ‘Criss Waddle’s stomach’ to that of Nana Aba’s forehead.

“…he needs Wormplex 400 pro-max. You can tell that he’s eating well but, the worms are consuming all the food. One worm in Criss Waddle’s stomach is equal to-is as thick as the forehead of Nana Aba Anamoah…”.

Well, Nana Aba Anamoah didn’t find this funny thereby venting her anger on the comedian by insulting him.

In response to the video, GhOne TV’s General Manager wrote; “you’re a foolish boy. Okay? Okay?

Source:GHPAGE

