Nana Aba Anamoah issues disclaimer against fake GHOne reality show

- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has debunked an alleged new reality TV show purported to be coming from the station.

The official logo of the TV station has been used on a flyer to advertise a new program titled ‘Church Talents’ which is in circulation on social media.

But Nana Aba Anamoah says GHOne TV is not responsible for the flyer. She also stated that the advertisement is a ‘scam’ to warn unsuspecting victims.

“This is a SCAM. We know nothing about it,” she said in a tweet.

The show is seeking to bring together participants with talents in singing, choreography, spoken word delivery and dancing to compete for a grand prize of GHS10,000.

Interested persons will have to pay a registration fee of GHS50 to stand a chance of getting selected.

However, the TV station has distanced itself from the publication.