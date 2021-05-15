type here...
GhPageEntertainmentNana Aba Anamoah issues disclaimer against fake GHOne reality show
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah issues disclaimer against fake GHOne reality show

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GHOne TV, Nana Aba Anamoah, has debunked an alleged new reality TV show purported to be coming from the station.

The official logo of the TV station has been used on a flyer to advertise a new program titled ‘Church Talents’ which is in circulation on social media.

But Nana Aba Anamoah says GHOne TV is not responsible for the flyer. She also stated that the advertisement is a ‘scam’ to warn unsuspecting victims.

“This is a SCAM. We know nothing about it,” she said in a tweet.

The show is seeking to bring together participants with talents in singing, choreography, spoken word delivery and dancing to compete for a grand prize of GHS10,000.

Interested persons will have to pay a registration fee of GHS50 to stand a chance of getting selected.

However, the TV station has distanced itself from the publication.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, May 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
58 %
3.5mph
20 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News