Nana Aba Anamoah lands a heavy blow on Nana Addo – Screenshot

Award-winning Ghanaian female journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has revealed that she is very disappointed in Nana Addo for failing to deliver his campaign promises.

Nana Aba Anamoah reacting to a tweet from GHOne TV asking what a politician once said referenced Nana Addo’s infamous statement ‘y3 te sika so nso 3k)m de y3n’.

She went ahead to tag the official Twitter handle of Nana Addo to draw remind him of the promise he made to Ghanaians when he was begging for power.

Before Nana Addo was voted into power as the head of state, he slandered John Mahama on several platforms that Ghana has enough resources to feed the entire citizenry but because of Mahama’s incompetency, Ghanaians are hungry under him.

He also promised to make Ghana small Heaven because he has the men with the skill and capacity to lead the country to the promised land.

Unfortunately, Ghana is now “more than hard” under Nana Addo. The prices of fuel water and electricity tariffs have skyrocketed ever since Nana Addo assumed power.

Most Ghanaians, apart from Nana Aba have been let down by Nana Addo whom many people thought would have been the finest president in the history of the Republic.

