Nana Aba Anamoah's lotto doctor GHC1,500 more richer after gifting her lotto numbers

Nana Aba Anamoah’s lotto doctor is 1,500 ghana cedis more richer after the media personality shared his number on her social media platform, asking those who won from his numbers to send him ‘something’ from their proceeds.

With a video attached, confirming to the gentleman that indeed people had won from the numbers she posted: “I beg I don’t like gidigidi biaaa. If you won, do the needful and send noko fioo to my lotto boy ?”.

Indeed, people did the needful and send him some money after making them lotto.

In a recent post, Nana Aba called him if he had received some monies and he revealed that people had been sending him and it has now accrued to the sum of 1,500 cedis.

A few days ago, media personality Nana Aba Anamoah got an unexpected call from a guy named Kwasi Arthur and his mission was to give her lotto numbers to stake.

He gave her ‘two sure’ 32,19, giving her high hopes that it will drop so should stake it.

Nana Aba didn’t stake the numbers but to her surprise the numbers really dropped after people started messaging her that they have indeed won lottery.

Anamoah called him back to thank him and gifted him a 100 cedis even tho she didn’t stake the lottery.