After over 48 hours of silence, Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson have given their reaction to the viral reports on Abena Korkor’s deadly allegation against the two respectable women.

Both Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson turned their frustration and anger on blogs and other media houses that carried the sexual allegation against them.

Particularly, blog website, yen.com felt their anger when they described their website as stupid for what they claim as the website using clickbait headlines for attention.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo

Yen’s title for their publication on the viral report read: “Abena Korkor Claims Kojo Yankson Slept With Nana Aba Anamoah, Lydia Forson At The Same Time (Video)”.

Lydia Forson was the first to tweet her anger and Nana Aba Anamoah quickly retweeted with her own frustrations and anger.

Read their reaction below

Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson react to Abena Korkor’s allegations

About 3 days ago, Nana Abena Korkor went haywire and named some prominent men in Ghana she has slept with and how good they were during the sexual bouts.

In an unexpected move, Abena Korkor alleged when she was dating Kojo Yankson, the veteran media personality from Multimedia Group was also dating Lydia Forson (actress) and Nana Aba Anamoah (Media personality) together and they were all aware of the arrangements.

Watch Abena Korkor below

However, the young lady who is known to be suffering from bipolar disorder came back the next day to apologize to these individuals she named and explained she was just having a relapse.

This is not the first time Abena Korkor has gone on to expose some Ghanaian men she has slept with. She first did it in 2015 when she gained the nation’s attention with her explicit videos.

Since then, she has been in the news from time to time throwing a jab here and there or dropping little gist and exposés.

Abena Korkor

Most Ghanaians were excited for her when she finally landed a job at TV3 to hold a girls talk show but she was sacked a few weeks ago allegedly for posting a semi-nude video/photos on Instagram.

Abena Korkor has since never been the same. Many people believe that may have triggered another relapse hence, the latest list of men numbering almost 100.