Poised to help the less privileged in the society, GhOne TV’s General Manager, ever beautiful Nana Aba Anamoah has once again offered to help a Security Man with skilled radio presentation become a full-time Radio Presenter.

From a video in viral circulation on social media, a Security Man working for G4S security services exhibited his radio presenting skills and it’s just amazing.

The video shared by one @surr_mike on Twitter captured the talented Security man displaying his radio presenting freestyle with a song just like how professional does it.

Watch the video below;

According to the tweep who shared the video, the young man has a dream of becoming a presenter but due to the paucity of funds to further his education he goes all out to talk to anyone, hence sharing on the internet to reach out for support for him.

The amazing video was retweeted multiple times and it got to Nana Aba Anamoah who also has shown great interest in the young man’s presenting talent with her offering help.

In a tweet by the adept Media Personality, she stated that the team at Starr Fm would be happy to meet him (the young and talented Security Man) for a conversation.

She wrote; ”The teams @Starr1035Fm will be happy to meet him for a conversation. Kindly send him our way. @CalebNiiBoye is your man for the link up.

God bless you for being kind enough to share his story.

See her tweet below;

Nana Aba Anamoah Tweet

This act of kindness on the part of Nana Aba has earned her praise from social media. Read below some of the reactions here;

@Anthony Ocran had this to say; “Na you Nana Aba dieer, if I don’t see you in Heaven I’ll question God..Onyame Nhyira wo piii…????”

@King Joe addded saying; “Get one @thenanaaba in every region and Ghana will change. Ei awurade nnipa na )y3 sei. God bless you Nana”.

@Fiifi Renner wrote; God “bless you”.