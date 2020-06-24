type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah shame critics; officially register her Range Rover
Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah shame critics; officially register her Range Rover

By Mr. Tabernacle
The conversation is still ongoing. Nana Aba Anamoah has had her fair share of social media trolls. The Range Rover birthday gift brouhaha is finally over.

The ace media personality has gone against all odds to officially registered her black Range Rover SUV. This move comes barely 24 hours after DVLA issued a statement in reaction to the uproar.

A new photo fast spreading on social media sees Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover which used to have the car number GR 2050 – 20 now changed to N 1-20. Nice!

The Driver and Vehicle License Authority -DVLA- form had Nana Aba’s passport photo on it with the relevant fields for the registration exercise being filled in black ink.

The official stamp of the DVLA was seen in the photos that would soon clear the name of the on-screen personality.

