Nana Aba Anamoah speak about her boyfriend for the first time amid issues with Adu Safowaa

General Manager of GHOne TV and Starr 103.5 FM, Nana Aba Anamoah has for the first time open up about her relationship with her boyfriend on social media.

Very unusual of her, the Ghanaian Media Personality in a reply to a question asked by a fan on Twitter if she has a serious guy, revealed that she does.

Nana Aba disclosed that she takes her lover very serious but doesn’t know if he (boyfriend) takes her seriously as she does.

“You get serious guy? I want to see something” the netizen tweeted. “I take am serious but I no know if he takes me too.” Nana Aba replied.

Her response to the question has got some netizens wondering as to whether she jokingly replied to the question or she is trying to communicate something to the public.

Because she has been dragged by Adu Safowaa into a ‘messy’ beef over Ranger Rover and one Nana Doe who it’s alleged to be the boyfriend of the former. Well, time will tell.