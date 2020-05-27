type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Nana Aba Anamoah finally speaks on pimping allegation from Mona Gucci

By RASHAD
Nana Aba Anamoah , Ola Micheal and Mona Gucci
Nana Aba Anamoah , Ola Micheal and Mona Gucci
Veteran media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has finally broken her silence on allegations from Slay Queen, Mona Gucci that she is their mother.

According to Mona Gucci, Nana Aba Anamoah is the biggest Pimp in Ghana as she supplies top girls to rich men in Ghana.

But reacting to this allegation, Nana Aba Anamoah revealed she took the decision to sue the presenter whose unprofessionalism allowed the lady to make the damning allegation.

However, she has decided against her previous stands due to the apology she has received from the bosses of the host.

However, she won’t take it lightly if any media house makes another allegation of pimping against her.

Nana Aba Anamoah took to her social media handles and wrote:

I decided against taking on the unprofessional conduct of the presenter because of the intervention made by his bosses and the respect I have for them. Let me state clearly that any blogger or media house that decides to go this route again will not have it easy with me.

Nana Aba Anamoah finally reacts to pimping allegations from Mona Gucci
Nana Aba Anamoah finally reacts to pimping allegations from Mona Gucci

Ola Michael, the movie producer now the host of Entertainment GH on Neat Fm hosted popular Slay Queen, Mona Gucci and she listed names of all the popular Slay Queens in Ghana who sleep with men for money.

She described Nana Aba Anamoah as the mother of all Slay Queens who supplies men with girls.

She named several girls including Serwaa Amihere, Moesha Boduong, and many more as Slay Queens who sleep with men for money.

Already, Ola Michael has issued an apology to all the women who were disgraced on his show. He emphasized it was never his intention to disgrace any of them

