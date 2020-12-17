type here...
GhPage Entertainment See Nana Aba Anamoah's reaction after Cookie Tee left EIB Network to...
Entertainment

See Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction after Cookie Tee left EIB Network to join Media General

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Aba Anamoah and Cookie Tee
Nana Aba Anamoah and Cookie Tee
- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GhOne TV, a feat of the EIB Network, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the exit of Cookie Tee from EIB to another bigger competitor media platform, Media General.

A few hours ago, Cookie Tee real name is Shirley Tibilla broke the news on social media about her departure from her current job to another after years of serving and giving her best.

She was a co-host of Starr Drive on Starr FM as well as a host of ‘Tales From The Powder Room’.

This is what she wrote;

Apart from Rain and Taxes, the only constant thing in this world is CHANGE. . . . .
I embrace this new challenge with God being my strength. . . . . ??
Thank you MEDIA GENERAL @tv3_ghana for the Opportunity to serve.

Cookie Tee
Cookie Tee

Nana Aba has gained massive respect in her reaction on social media to Cookie Tee’s new move. Many thought she would have ignored or probably give a freaky comment, she did the opposite.

She congratulated Cookie and added a love emoji to signify that she still ‘loves’ her even though they are done working together under one umbrella.

Nana Aba
Nana Aba

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, December 18, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
80.5 ° F
80.5 °
80.5 °
81 %
3mph
25 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News