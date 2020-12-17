See Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction after Cookie Tee left EIB Network to join Media General

- Advertisement -

The General Manager of GhOne TV, a feat of the EIB Network, Nana Aba Anamoah has reacted to the exit of Cookie Tee from EIB to another bigger competitor media platform, Media General.

A few hours ago, Cookie Tee real name is Shirley Tibilla broke the news on social media about her departure from her current job to another after years of serving and giving her best.

She was a co-host of Starr Drive on Starr FM as well as a host of ‘Tales From The Powder Room’.

This is what she wrote;

Apart from Rain and Taxes, the only constant thing in this world is CHANGE. . . . .

I embrace this new challenge with God being my strength. . . . . ??

Thank you MEDIA GENERAL @tv3_ghana for the Opportunity to serve.

Cookie Tee

Nana Aba has gained massive respect in her reaction on social media to Cookie Tee’s new move. Many thought she would have ignored or probably give a freaky comment, she did the opposite.

She congratulated Cookie and added a love emoji to signify that she still ‘loves’ her even though they are done working together under one umbrella.