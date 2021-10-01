- Advertisement -

Astute broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah says she will henceforth not help anyone who reaches out to her for help to secure a job.

She made this known Friday morning after receiving one of the worst appraisals about a man she helped with an employment but ended up stealing close to GHC100,000 from the employer.

After receiving the bad news, Nana Aba Anamoah took social media to express her disappointment over what the man had done to put her name into disrepute.

She wrote: “I’m so ashamed. This is unfair to me. I don’t deserve this. I’m so done.”

See posts below;

Apparently, Nana Aba, who is known for using her influence and connections in high places to help jobless graduates, reached out to one of her friends to recruit the man in question.

Despite lack of vacancy, the employer took the young man in and paid him a net monthly salary of GHS4,500.

But in an unexpected turn of event, the man teamed up with two of his colleagues to steal close to GHC100,000 from his employer’s business.

The heartbroken employer narrated the unfortunate incident to Nana Aba Anamoah via a WhatsApp message Friday morning and expressed regret in employing the man.

The incident was reported police and the man and his colleagues got arrested this morning.

Read the message below