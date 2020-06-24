Nana Aba Anamoah removes fake license plate on the Range Rover after DVLA reacted

- Advertisement -

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba has been on the hot seat for some hours now after DVLA issued a statement about a black Range Rover SUV gift she received on her birthday.

According to the press statement, the black Range Rover SUV had a fake number plate and anyone who uses a car as such, without the appropriate registration may be fined or go to jail for up to 12 months.

However, she might be safe if the Range Rover happens to have the right DVLA documentation or have to register rightfully with a new number plate to be on the road without any distractions.

In a video fast making rounds on social media, Nana Aba Anamoah stepped out of her new car.

The camera zoomed in to see that the car’s license plate had been removed from the front of the car and placed inside the car on the dashboard.

Nana Aba Anamoah yet to react to the recent uproars.