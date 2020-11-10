Nana Aba Anamoah responds to video of guy recording lady’s private part on a bus

Nana Aba Anamoah has given her thoughts on a recent video of a guy secretly recording the vajayjay of a lady in a bus and has described the act as foolishness.

The renowned media personality was disgusted by the sheer buffoonery on display in the video.

Like many others who have slammed the young man for such uncouth behaviour, Nana Aba thought he is an idiot.

She took to Instagram to share the video with the caption, ”This is what some of you men are doing on public transport? Grossly idiotic, to say the least!”

SEE POST BELOW:

Nana Aba Anamoah post

The guy sporting a red T-shirt with black trousers and clutching a black and white backpack pretended to be taking something from the floor but had his camera on capturing in between the legs of the lady seated right behind him.

In a move that proves he is a real pervert, the guy was unknowingly being captured by another person seated on the other column in the bus.

The video has attracted various reaction and curated below are some of them:

manyenaa_1: “Aah,feel like releasing some strong ga words but let me just pass and go”

chrisomane: “It’s very shameful and uncivilized for such an act .many Ghanaian customs and values has been neglected. parents ,churches, and teachers other stakeholders can’t teach youth or children of today the sense of good moral values in our society and the entire GHANA at large .

Ladies please dress well . Don’t dress sexy or Look like Jezebel in your dressing. Guys be respected, be civilized and have courtesy as a Loyal citizen of Ghana to do what is right . Don’t follow multitude to commit sin. God is coming soon . Repent. If you record her and post it online what will you gain? Hmmm”

pattie___donalds: “Ahhh ? this guy is not correct why would you do that ?”