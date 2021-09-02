Nana Aba Anamoah does it again; secures a job for a female unemployed ATU graduate

- Advertisement -

GhOne TV’s General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah has once again earned the praise of netizens after helping to secure a job for an unemployed graduate of ATU who slide into her dm to help her get a job.

The Accra Technical University (ATU) graduate who studied Diploma in Marketing after months of job hunting took the bold step and reached out to Nana Aba to help her get a job.

According to a post shared by the astute media personality, the desperate graduate requested that Nana Aba help her secure a job in relation to her line of studies in school thus get her a sales executive, office assistant job.

After the lady contacted her, she posted her plea on her handles on social media and it proved fruitful. The lady has finally got an offer from Apricot Ghana and has now started work there.

The University Graduate after landing the well-paid job through the altruism of Nana Aba Anamoah has written back to her on Instagram to appreciate her for her priceless help.

Below are the screenshots of Nana Aba’s convo with the lady on her Instagram page;

This act of kindness goes to affirm the popular assertions that a successful job search in Ghana goes hand in hand with good connections and not only the certificate one holds. Well done, Nana Aba!.