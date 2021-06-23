type here...
Nana Aba Anamoah shares screenshots of her message with her birthday thief

By Qwame Benedict
Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah days ago organized a birthday party at her house for her friends, family, and fans to join her to celebrate her plus one.

After the party, the award-winning broadcaster came out to say someone had stolen her scented candles from her house.

Later she announced the CCTV footage in her house had captured the person who stolen her candles but what shocked her more was the fact that the person who took her scented candles wasn’t invited to the party.

See screenshot below:

She later asked her fans if she should share the video footage of the uninvited guest who stole the candles.

See screenshot below:

The post we believe placed some sort of fear into the uninvited guest who stole the candles who reached out to Nana Aba in her DM explaining the reason for taking the candles.

According to the thief, though he/she wasn’t invited to the party, the reception Nana Aba gave was overwhelming, and didn’t steal the candle on purpose.

The thief explained that upon entering the room he/she saw some guys taking some of the candles so he/she thought they were souvenirs that was why he/she took them.

He/she begged Nana Aba not to post the video on social media since he/would be disgraced and also embarrassed on campus.

See screenshot below:

Source:Ghpage

