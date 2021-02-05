Nana Aba Anamoah shows her beautiful elder sister for the first time on her birthday

Nana Aba Anamoah has shown her gorgeous elder sister off on her birthday.

In a post on her Instagram, the media personality celebrated her big sister named Esi Anamoah.

Beauty clearly runs in their family with her sister looking just as pretty in the picture.

Nana Aba was not going to let her go without teasing as she recalled how she would give her big sister a good beating when they were little girls.

“Happy birthday to my big sister, @esianamoah. I used to beat her to pulp when we were kids. Such a cry baby she was…and still is. Obe su sesiaaa ?” she teased.

SEE POST BELOW:

You could clearly see the resemblance between them.