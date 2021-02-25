Nana Aba Anamoah backs Sky News for branding Ghana as the ‘poorest people”

- Advertisement -

Most Ghanaians were furious on social media after international news portal Sky News described Ghana as part of the poorest nations in the world.

The media network described the west African country as the world’s poorest people following the free distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines by the world health organization program which arrived in Ghana on tuesday 24th 2021.

Ghana became the first African country to have received the vaccines of 600,000 doses as the first batch which is set to vaccinate 20% of the population.

The United Kingdom’s Sky news after the development posted on their media handles about the news where they described Ghana as one of the poor nations to have received the vaccines.

Most Ghanaians did not take the description of the news agency lightly as they expressed dissatisfaction over how Sky News branded their country.

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Aba is however wondering why some Ghanaians will be furious for what is a blatant truth which Sky News said.

According to the GHoneTV Presenter, Ghanaians should not go mad because of how the news agency described Ghana and quizzed, is Ghana not poor?

“But why you people bore? Aren’t we a poor country? Do you know the number Ghanaians who live on less than a dollar a day? We are poor” She said,

Nana Aba Anamoah added that Ghanaians should not focus their anger to sky news who just gave a perfect description of the west Africa nation but refocus their anger to the right places and people which she literally meant, the Government.

Direct the anger to the right place/people” she concluded She concluded.

FIND BELOW SCREENSHOT OF HER POST: