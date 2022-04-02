Mr and Mrs Doe: Reaction as Nana Aba Anamoah steps out with his rich boyfriend [Video]

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has stepped out with her rich boyfriend and social media has reacted with a lot of felicitations.

Nana Doe is the name of Nana Aba Anamoah’s boyfriend who is regarded as a top dog with a deep pocket.

Although he has been under the radar, many believe Nana Aba Anamoh and Nana Doe make a perfect pair.

With Nana Aba Anamaoah still single after age 40 even though she has a child, many believe Nana Doe is in pole position to make her his Mrs.

Remember, it has been alleged that Nana Doe is the sole financier of Nana Aba Anamoah’s flashy lifestyle and even bought her the latest Range Rover car she drives.

The two were videoed at a funeral where Nana Aba Anamoah appeared to be in a happy mood in the company of Nana Doe.