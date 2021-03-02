Nana Aba Anamoah takes COVID-19 vaccine in latest video

- Advertisement -

Nana Aba Anamoah has been captured while taking her COVID-19 vaccine.

In a video shared on her official Twitter page, the ace broadcast journalist was seen taking her jab.

Earlier, former President John Dramani Mahama had also be spotted getting vaccinated.

On February 24, 2021, Ghana received its first batch of 600,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

These vaccines are an attempt to vaccinate a section of the public against the second wave of the virus which is deemed even more deadly.

First to take the vaccine were President Akufo Addo and Vice President Bawumia along with their wives to allay all fears that it could be harmful.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s post was to also encourage her fans to go the nearest health facility to take their own jab and to not drag their feets because of the unfounded conspiracy theories going around.